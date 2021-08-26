Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.80. 448,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

