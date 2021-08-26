Truepoint Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

