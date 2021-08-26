Truepoint Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $90.38. 446,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,610. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

