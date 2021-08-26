Truepoint Inc. Sells 147 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.11. 1,103,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.