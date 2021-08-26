Truepoint Inc. Sells 339,883 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 24.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $437,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.25. 3,347,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

