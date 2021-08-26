Truist Securiti Comments on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

BNL stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

