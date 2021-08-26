Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,369. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

