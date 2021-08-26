u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has CHF 60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 65.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

UBLXF stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

