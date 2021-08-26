UBS Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $449.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

