uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.
Shares of UCL stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.