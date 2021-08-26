Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.62.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.90 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

