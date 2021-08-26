Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.
Shares of ULTA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.63. 81,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
