Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.63. 81,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.