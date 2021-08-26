Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.77.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

