Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNBLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of UNBLF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.07. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

