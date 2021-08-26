Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

