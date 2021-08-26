Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

