Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.