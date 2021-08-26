Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 121,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,040. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.