Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 203420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

