USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

