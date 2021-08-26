UTU Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,311.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $87,311.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.