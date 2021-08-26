v.systems One Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $45.97 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,279,821,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,213,277 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

