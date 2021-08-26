Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $314.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE MTN opened at $298.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.72. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

