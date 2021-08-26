Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.11. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

NYSE:VLO remained flat at $$66.34 during midday trading on Friday. 26,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

