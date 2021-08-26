Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.11. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

NYSE:VLO remained flat at $$66.34 during midday trading on Friday. 26,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.