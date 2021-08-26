VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,788,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

