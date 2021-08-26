Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after buying an additional 74,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.