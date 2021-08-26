Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lifted by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,688. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

