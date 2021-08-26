Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 4th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 1,385,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

