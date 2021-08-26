Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $117,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.45. The company had a trading volume of 594,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.