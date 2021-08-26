Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.45. 594,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.