Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $627,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.10. 655,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.44.

