Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $247.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.