Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 226,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 17,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,386. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.