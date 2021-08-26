Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

