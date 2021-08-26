Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. 274,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,524. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.83.

