Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.