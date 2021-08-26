Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 34,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 118,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £76.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

