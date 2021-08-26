Velocys (LON:VLS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 4.94 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15).

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

