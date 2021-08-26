Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,362 shares of company stock worth $22,269,794.

PLBY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

