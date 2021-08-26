Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,984 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 218,124 shares of company stock worth $13,630,405 and have sold 1,691,985 shares worth $1,832,094. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RILY opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

