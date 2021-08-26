Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $9,080,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

