Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $380,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

