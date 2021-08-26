Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

