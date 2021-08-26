Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.47 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

