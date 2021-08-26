Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,148 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

