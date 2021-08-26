VIBE (VIBE) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $44,951.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

