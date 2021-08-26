Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

