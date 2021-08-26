Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 106,645 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Meritage Homes worth $70,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

NYSE:MTH opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

