Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 231,990 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.57% of Viad worth $87,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $894.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

