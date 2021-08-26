Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,956 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $75,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.27 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $491.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

